Heavy Metal & Horror Night October 26
October 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
Heavy Metal and Horror Night on Saturday, October 26th is a night that you won't want to miss. We have a costume contest with over $1,000 in cash and prizes, an adult themed trick or treat event, it's the first BUD NIGHT of the season, a post game concert from Annex in the Resch Expo, and oh yeah... a battle of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Below is everything that you need to know.
Trick or Treat Trail:
Open to all ages
4:30PM to 6PM
Vendors / Games / Prizes / Tastings / Samples / Happy Hour Drink Prices at 212
Costume Contest:
How to enter
Come Dressed Up
Register in the lobby at the photo area
Registration will be open from 4:30PM to 5:45PM
Winners
EVERYONE WHO ENTERS WINS A PAIR OF TICKETS TO A FUTURE GAME
Finalists will be announced in the third period
Winners and prizes will be awarded at the post game Annex Concert
Rules:
Costume Contest is open to all ages
Have fun, be creative and be respectful
No obscene language, text, symbols or nudity will be allowed
No weapons (Real or Fake)
Costumes that are deemed racist or offensive to any religious or ethnic group will not be allowed
No political references, verbiage or figures (past or present)
GET TICKETS: https://ticketstar.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS:PMI:GH24:GH1026:&linkID=pmi&dataAccIdx0&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_pmi
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2024
- Musketeers Fight for Weekend Split, Urban Pitches Shutout - Sioux City Musketeers
- Heavy Metal & Horror Night October 26 - Green Bay Gamblers
- Saints Make Difference with DB&T and River Bend Food Bank - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Historic Wisconsin Fish Fry Comes to the Resch - Green Bay Gamblers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.