Heavy Metal & Horror Night October 26

Heavy Metal and Horror Night on Saturday, October 26th is a night that you won't want to miss. We have a costume contest with over $1,000 in cash and prizes, an adult themed trick or treat event, it's the first BUD NIGHT of the season, a post game concert from Annex in the Resch Expo, and oh yeah... a battle of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Below is everything that you need to know.

Trick or Treat Trail:

Open to all ages

4:30PM to 6PM

Vendors / Games / Prizes / Tastings / Samples / Happy Hour Drink Prices at 212

Costume Contest:

How to enter

Come Dressed Up

Register in the lobby at the photo area

Registration will be open from 4:30PM to 5:45PM

Winners

EVERYONE WHO ENTERS WINS A PAIR OF TICKETS TO A FUTURE GAME

Finalists will be announced in the third period

Winners and prizes will be awarded at the post game Annex Concert

Rules:

Costume Contest is open to all ages

Have fun, be creative and be respectful

No obscene language, text, symbols or nudity will be allowed

No weapons (Real or Fake)

Costumes that are deemed racist or offensive to any religious or ethnic group will not be allowed

No political references, verbiage or figures (past or present)

