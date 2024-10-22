Ring in Red Kettle Season

October 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks are painting the town red throughout 2024/25, but on November 1st, the red at the rink will also be in the form of red kettles accepting donations for The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls.

During the Black Hawks' game against the Sioux Falls Stampede on that Friday night, the 2024 Red Kettle Campaign will officially begin. For a limited time, special tickets purchased directly through The Salvation Army's Waterloo office will help support this winter's Christmas fundraising effort. Fans at the November 1st game will also have many other ways to cheer on The Salvation Army (and the Hawks).

"We are very pleased to be working with The Salvation Army once again and providing a platform to begin the Red Kettle Campaign," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "This winter, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls has new local leadership, so I hope Black Hawks fans will help us make a very special first impression on Captains Zachary and Karissa Zumwalt as they make the Cedar Valley their home."

From now through noon on Monday, October 28th, The Salvation Army has a limited quantity of Hospitality Area tickets for the 7:05 p.m. November 1st matchup. Fans may purchase these tickets directly from The Salvation Army's Waterloo office at 89 Franklin Street for $20 apiece, with full proceeds supporting the Red Kettle Campaign. For more details on this special seating opportunity, call The Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358. These tickets are available through a generous donation from Priority 1 Automotive Services on La Porte Road and University Avenue in Waterloo.

During the November 1st game, fans will hear Salvation Army bells ringing for the first time this fall. Those in attendance can also find out more about the Red Kettle Campaign and The Salvation Army's mission by stopping at their table on the concourse. And at intermission, cheer on some lucky Hawks fans who test their skills at Red Kettle Curling on ice.

Last year, The Salvation Army provided aid to well over 1,200 Cedar Valley residents with Christmas toys and food throughout December. Red Kettle fundraising events also support The Salvation Army's year-round efforts, including feeding the hungry, providing relief to disaster victims, reaching out to the homeless, providing opportunities for underprivileged children, and much more.

