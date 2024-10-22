Musketeers Fight for Weekend Split, Urban Pitches Shutout

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers fought their way to a weekend split with the Green Bay Gamblers. Falling on Friday night 5-2 and taking Saturday night 2-0.

A physical tilt on Friday favored the Green Bay Gamblers. A Luke Garry goal cut the Gamblers 2-0 lead in half at the end of the first period. But a pair of unanswered Gambler goals pushed their advantage to 4-1 before Gavin Garry struck on the power play for his third of the season. Lev Katzin scored an empty netter to finish off the 5-2 Green Bay victory.

Saturday night featured a reinvigorated Musketeers squad as well as a pink ice sheet for the Musketeers annual Pink in the Rink game. Passions were high to kick off the contest with a full line brawl breaking out after the opening face-off.

After the aggressors were penalized, a physical defensive match up ensued for the next 56 minutes as both goalies dueled it out.

Samuel Urban was magnificent for the Musketeers as he turned away all 28 shots that he faced for the second shutout of his career, and first of the season. On the campaign, Urban now holds a 1.93 GAA and a 0.929 save percentage to go along with a 5-0 record in six games.

Gavin Moffatt, the Green Bay net minder matched Urban shot for shot until late in the third period when former Gambler, Landen Gunderson, broke the scoreless deadlock at the 16:52 mark of the third period.

Trey Jefferis put home an empty netter at 18:48 in the third to finish off the Musketeers victory.

Sioux City sits at 6-2-0-0 currently in second place in the USHL western conference. The Musketeers face a long road trip this upcoming weekend when they travel to Youngstown and take on the Phantoms for a pair of games beginning on Friday with puck drop scheduled for 6:05 pm central time.

