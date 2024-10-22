Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

October 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

In-State Rivalries

The Black Hawks return to home ice to host two nearby opponents this weekend. The Des Moines Buccaneers come to Young Arena at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, then the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders arrive for a 6:05 p.m. Saturday contest. Waterloo has won two close games versus Des Moines: 4-3 on September 28th and 4-2 one week later on November 4th. Meanwhile, Saturday's meeting with the RoughRiders will be the first head-to-head game between the clubs this winter. It is the only time Waterloo and Cedar Rapids will face each other prior to the traditional Thanksgiving game between the two teams.

Home Happenings

Games at Young Arena this weekend signify a significant shift in the Black Hawks' schedule. Waterloo will host four consecutive home games, but over a longer term, this weekend kicks off a stretch where 15 of the next 20 Hawks games will be on home ice. In that time, Waterloo will play all of the 2024/25 home games during series with the Tri-City Storm, Lincoln Stars, and Fargo Force. Last season, the Hawks were 21-7-2 at Young Arena; 13 of those victories came after the beginning of January.

Out of the Blocks

Black Hawks opponents have had better beginnings during the first two games at Young Arena this season. On September 28th against the Des Moines Buccaneers, and then again on October 11th versus the Muskegon Lumberjacks, the visiting team scored the opening goal. Waterloo was able to tie the score before the first intermission in both instances. However, the Hawks have not had a lead on home ice earlier than 5:38 of the second period. Waterloo was able to recover for a pair of victories thanks in part to success on the power play, including five goals during 11 home ice opportunities.

"En-Deering" to His Teammates

Grady Deering has seven assists in 2024/25, which ties him for second in the USHL. Last season, he set up 20 goals over 57 games. So far in 2024/25 (and including his goal scored against Muskegon on October 11th), Deering has at least one point in seven of Waterloo's 10 games.

Recent Games

Last weekend, the Black Hawks capped a three-week stretch where six of seven games were played away from home. Waterloo went 3-2-2 during the run. Last Thursday, Kaeden Hawkins and Teddy Townsend staked the Hawks to a 2-0 first period lead. However, the Fargo Force rallied to push the game to overtime and eventually prevailed 3-2. Friday's rematch ended with the same score in regulation. Goals by Nicholas Kosiba and Teddy Mallgrave pulled Waterloo out of a 2-0 hole before Fargo recorded the lone goal in the third period.

