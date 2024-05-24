Saginaw Holds off Moose Jaw in 5-4 Round Robin Victory

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors, 5-4, on May 24th at the Dow Event Center for Game 1 of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow. Zayne Parekh ended the night with a goal and two assists while Owen Beck finished with a goal and an assist. Jackson Unger started in net for Moose Jaw saving 31 of 36 shots while at the other end, Andrew Oke stopped 22 of 26 shots on goal in his first game since April 13th.

Saginaw suffered the first penalty of the game with Zayne Parekh receiving a delay of game minor. Nevertheless, the Spirits defense remained strong and only allowed two shots on goal.

With just 32 seconds left in the first period, Saginaw scored the first goal of the game. After receiving a pass from Michael Misa, Zayne Parekh rifled a shot all the way from the blue line. The puck then ricocheted off Sima's stick onto the ice where it bounced up and sailed right over Unger's shoulder into the net.

AFTER 1: SAG 1 - 0 MJ (Total Shots: 17 - 7)

After just failing to convert on a power play, Owen Beck fired the puck all the way from the outer hash marks of the left circle straight between Unger's legs. Zayne Parekh and Alex Christopoulos both received assists on the 2-0 tally.

Saginaw wasn't done yet, as Zayne Parekh would score his first goal of the night at the 7:30 mark. Calem Mangone attempted a shot on goal but the puck bounced off Unger's pads to Matyas Sapovaliv, who immediately passed to Parekh. Parekh had the puck for only a second before firing it from the point right past Unger's head.

Nine minutes into the second period, Saginaw extended their lead to 4-0 thanks to defenseman Jorian Donovan. After collecting a pass from James Guo, Donovan took off up ice to the right faceoff dot where he ripped the puck right through Unger's legs into the net.

At 18:20, Moose Jaw scored their first goal of the game. Brayden Yager was the goal scorer with Matthew Savoie receiving the assist.

Moose Jaw scored another goal in part to defensemen Denton Mateychuk. Kalem Parker and Rilen Kovacevic were both credited with the assists on this goal to cut the Warriors deficit to within two just 37 seconds later.

Moose Jaw wouldn't quit as Brayden Yager would score his second goal of the night to make the score 4-3 at 19:46. Denton Mateychuk and Jagger Firkus received assists on the goal which ended the second period.

AFTER 2: SAG 4 - 3 MJ (2nd Period Shots: 13 - 11 Total Shots: 30 - 18)

Two minutes into the third period, overager Josh Bloom scored his first goal of the tournament. Alex Christopoulos passed to Owen Beck who then passed to Josh Bloom in the slot where he flipped the puck over Unger's glove into the nylon.

With three minutes left in the game, Moose Jaw pulled their goalie to leave their net empty. However, with the extra forward, the Warriors notch yet another goal. Matthew Savoie was the goal scorer with both Brayden Yager and Denton Mateychuk receiving assists.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 4 MJ (3rd Period Shots: 6 - 8 Total Shots: 36 - 26)

Powerplay: SAG 0/1, MJ 0/1

Goaltenders: SAG: Andrew Oke (22 Saves / 26 Shots, W) - MJ: Jackson Unger (31 Saves / 36 Shots, L)

Saginaw's next matchup will be against the QMJHL Champion Drummondville Voltigeurs on Sunday May 26th at the Dow Event Center. The puck drops at 7:30.

