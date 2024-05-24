Memorial Cup Game Preview: Round Robin Game 1 vs. Moose Jaw

May 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors, the WHL Champions, to the Dow Event Center on Friday, May 24th. This is the inaugural game of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:30 PM

Broadcast:

Television: WNEM TV5+ (Local), TSN (Canada), NHL Network (US), CHL TV, CHL App

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Games:

The Saginaw Spirit went 50-16-1-1 during the regular season, finishing first in the West Division and second in the Western Conference. Saginaw swept the Owen Sound Attack and then went all the way to Game 7 vs. the Soo Greyhounds during their playoff run. However, Saginaw fell to the future OHL Champions, the London Knights, in the Western Conference Finals.

Saginaw last played on May 5th at the Dow Event Center against the London Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Easton Cowan scored the first goal of the game but a late goal in the second from Joey Willis tied it up, 1-1, going into the third period. Sam O'Reilly scored a goal only a few minutes into the third but a Spirit goal coming from Jorian Donovan tied the game, 2-2. Two goals from London's Jackson Edward and Easton Cowan sealed the deal for the Knights, eliminating the Spirit from the OHL Playoffs by a score of 4-2. Nolan Lalonde started in net for Saginaw, saving 22 of 25 shots.

Moose Jaw was seeded third in the WHL's Eastern Conference after going 44-21-0-1 during the regular season. The Warriors swept the Brandon Wheat Kings in the opening round and then defeated the Swift Current Broncos in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Moose Jaw then went all the way to Game 7 of the Conference Finals against the Saskatoon Blades, where they won, 3-2. The Warriors then swept the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL Championship to claim their first-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Game 4 of the WHL championship was held at the Moose Jaw Events Centre on May 15th. Martin Rysavy opened up the scoring, giving the Warriors a one goal lead heading into the second period. The second period went back and forth starting with Winterhawks Center Kyle Chyzowski scoring with five minutes left in the second. Matthew Savoie soon scored a goal of his own to regain the lead for Moose Jaw but Marcus Nguyen quickly responded with a goal, tying the game 2-2. In the end, two goals from Brayden Schuurman and Martin Rysavy in the third clinched a 4-2 victory for the Moose Jaw Warriors. Warrior goaltender Jackson Unger started in net, grabbing 24 of 26 shots on goal to secure the Moose Jaw Warriors' first WHL Championship.

Players to Watch:

Overage defenceman Braden Haché was recently awarded the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy. Haché was selected for this award by a panel of OHL media members for exemplifying leadership both on and off the ice. The defenseman finished his fourth season in the OHL, compiling a total of 29 points (10G, 19A) during the regular season and playoffs. Saginaw is led by Defensemen Zayne Parekh who collected a total of 96 points (Most among OHL defensemen) during the regular season along with a team leading 63 assists and an additional 33 goals (First among OHL defensemen). Parekh would later be voted the OHL's Defenceman of the Year and is a finalist for CHL Defenceman of the Year and CHL Top Draft Prospect. Fellow blueliner Rodwin Dionicio followed Parekh for most goals by an OHL defensemen in the regular season with 33 and led the team in points during playoffs with 17 (5G, 12A).

Moose Jaw rosters both the WHL Defenseman of the year in Denton Mateychuk and Forward of the year with Jagger Firkus, both of whom led the WHL in points during playoffs. Firkus was awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, for the Western Hockey League's Player of the Year, the second Warrior player to receive the award. Firkus totaled more points than any player in not just the WHL but the entire CHL with 158 (75G, 83A) in both the regular season and playoffs. Mateychuk ended the regular season with 17 goals and 58 assists for 75 points (Third among WHL defensemen). During the playoffs, Mateychuk led all WHL blueliners in goals (11) and assists (19). During Moose Jaw's playoff run, Jackson Unger led all Warrior goaltenders with a 2.90 GAA, .910 SV%, and 16 wins.

