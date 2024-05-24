Bulldogs Sign 23rd Overall Selection Patrick Rabin

May 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek announced today the signing of 2024 23rd overall selection, defenseman Patrick Babin to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Babin, a Niagara Falls product, was selected out of the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA program where the right-shot rearguard became noted for his skill level, intelligence and leadership qualities, both on and off the ice. Serving as captain for the Niagara North Stars program at all of the U14, U15 & U16 levels, Babin continued to excel in the 2023- 24 season. Potting 8 goals with 28 assists for 36 points in 34 games, Babin, as a defensemen, finished 3rd on his team in scoring and 3rd among all defensemen in the OMHA U16. His offensive output impressive enough, Babin did so while playing in all situations as one of the most trusted blueliners in the OMHA to lead his team.

"The Brantford Bulldogs are excited to receive Patrick Babin's commitment." said Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "Patrick is a tremendous talent at a premium position but his character stands above even that talent level. A proven leader at every level he's played, Patrick exemplifies exactly what we look for in a Bulldog and we look forward to seeing him develop into one of our leaders in Brantford.

