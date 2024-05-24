CHL Announces Officiating Team for the 2024 Memorial Cup

SAGINAW, MI - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to recognize the officiating team selected by the director of officials from each of the CHL's three member leagues to work the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan.

The team of four referees and five linesmen is made up of experienced officials from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Together, this group of officials has more than 120 years of combined experience, ensuring a high quality of refereeing for this championship.

The officials assigned to this event are:

Referees

Jeff Hopkins (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Jason Faist (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Sean Reid (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Adam Bloski (Western Hockey League / WHL)

Linespersons

Jay Doiron (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL)

Ryan Card (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Spencer Knox (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Justin Noble (Ontario Hockey League / OHL)

Dustin Minty (Western Hockey League / WHL)

The first game of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow is scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT between the host Spirit and the WHL champion Moose Jaw Warriors. Every game of this year's 2024 Memorial Cup will air on TSN and RDS in Canada and be available via live stream on TSN.ca, the TSN app, RDS.ca, and the RDS app. In addition to full coverage in Canada on TSN and RDS, the 2024 Memorial Cup will be available in the United States on NHL Network, and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America.

SCHEDULE

Round-Robin - Game 1 - Friday, May 24 - Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 2 - Saturday, May 25 - London vs. Drummondville (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 3 - Sunday, May 26 - Saginaw vs. Drummondville (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 4 - Monday, May 27 - London vs. Moose Jaw (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 5 - Tuesday, May 28 - Drummondville vs. Moose Jaw (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 6 - Wednesday, May 29 - Saginaw vs. London (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) - Thursday, May 30 (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Semi-Final - Friday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

Championship Final - Sunday, June 2 (7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT)

