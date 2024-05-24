Saginaw Spirit to Wear Commemorative Jerseys at the 2024 Memorial Cup

May 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit commemorative jersey

(Saginaw Spirit) Saginaw Spirit commemorative jersey(Saginaw Spirit)

SAGINAW, MI - Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, during the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow opening game between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Saginaw Spirit, the host Spirit will wear a special commemorative jersey that honours servicemen and women - carrying on a Memorial Cup tradition that goes back to 2008. Specifically, this year's commemorative jersey from the Saginaw Spirit features elements from both the United States of America and Canada, signifying the rich history of collaboration and allyship between the two countries.

Created in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Legion, an organization that supports Veterans and their families, the logo of the Spirit's theme jersey pays tribute to the Saginaw Veterans Monument from World War II and features a silhouette of the City Seal of Saginaw with two soldiers saluting the veterans. The Saginaw Veterans Monument from World War II is honored at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza in Hoyt Park. Additionally, the visual of the poppy woven into the crest pays homage to the Royal Canadian Legion.

The commemorative jersey was revealed at the Arrival of the Cup presented by LiUNA! Local 1098 held yesterday at Jolt Credit Event Union Park. The jersey was presented by Spirit Captain Braden Haché and Dominion Chair of the Royal Canadian Legion Bill Chafe to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

All of the commemorative jerseys worn by the Spirit during tonight's opening game of the 104th Memorial Cup will be auctioned off over the course of the tournament at CHL.ca/auctions. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on these game-worn jerseys shortly after tonight's game gets underway, with proceeds of the sale going to The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund. This program provides financial assistance and support to Veterans and their families who are in need.

In every Memorial Cup since 2008, the host club has worn commemorative sweaters in the opening game of the tournament as a way to recognize servicemen and women. These game-worn jerseys are always auctioned off following that first game of the Memorial Cup, with the proceeds of the sale going towards the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund.

Over the years, since this theme jersey program first started at the 2008 Memorial Cup in Kitchener, Ont., the CHL has raised over $261,000 for the Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund.

Every year, these commemorative sweaters also tell an important story. Last year, at the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops, B.C., the Blazers wore a one-of-a-kind jersey highlighted by a commemorative pin that presents the Legion Poppy on the centre of a dreamcatcher - their coupling acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of veterans from all Indigenous communities.

The 2023-24 season marks the 104th time the Memorial Cup is presented. Since being awarded for the first time 105 years ago, the Memorial Cup has developed a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America - becoming one of the most coveted trophies in the sport. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and donated by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) in March 1919, this trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War. It was later rededicated in 2010 to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

For the first time in 26 years, the CHL's championship event is being held in the United States. This year, Saginaw becomes the first American OHL city to ever host the Memorial Cup, while also marking the first occasion that the tournament has ever been held in the State of Michigan.

In addition to the host Saginaw Spirit from the OHL, the 104th edition of the Memorial Cup, which is scheduled to run from today until June 2, will feature the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL), the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.