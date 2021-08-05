Ryan Walker Called up to Double-A Richmond

EUGENE, OR - Emeralds pitcher Ryan Walker has been promoted from the High-A West's Eugene Emeralds to the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Walker joins the Richmond bullpen after a sensational three months in Eugene that saw him go 1-0 with a 3.25 ERA in 26 appearances, all out of the 'pen. Over 39.2 innings of work with the Emeralds this season, Walker tallied 52 strikeouts while issuing just 8 walks and held opposing batters to a .250 average.

He departs the High-A West currently ranked sixth in appearances (26) this season, and he leads the Emeralds in that category as well.

The side-arming Walker has continued to look as one of San Francisco's major steals from the 2018 MLB Draft after being selected in the 31st round out of Washington State. Over 67 career professional appearances, all out of the bullpen, Walker has gone 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA with 7 saves, 113 strikeouts and just 26 walks in 98.2 innings pitched.

Walker is the is the eighth Emerald to be promoted to Double-A Richmond this season, joining RHP Caleb Kilian, RHP Jose Marte, RHP RJ Dabovich, INF Simon Whiteman, C Brandon Martorano, OF Diego Rincones, and SS Will Wilson.

The Eugene Emeralds continue their series against the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels) tonight at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm PST.

