Early Deficit Erased as C's Win 3-2

August 5, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - After two runs scored through two batters in the top of the first, the Vancouver Canadians blanked the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) over 27 outs and rallied to win 3-2 Wednesday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Adam Kloffenstein got the start and found himself trailing 2-0 after a lead-off double and a two-run home run, but the 20-year-old bore down and struck out the side before going on to work a total of 5.2 innings in which he scattered three hits, three walks and K'd a season-high seven batters.

Vancouver started their comeback in the bottom of the first. Luis De Los Santos tripled to start the frame before Tanner Morris singled him home to make it 2-1. Davis Schneider's lead-off home run in the bottom of the second - his fifth of the year and second in his last three games - tied the game at two.

Kloffenstein and Hops starter Marcos Tineo (L, 0-1) dueled into the sixth before Will McAffer (W, 1-3) came on with two outs and a man aboard before retiring the only batter he needed to face to strand the go-ahead run on base. He pitched a scoreless seventh before the C's got to Tineo in the bottom of that inning. With a runner at third and two outs, a wild pitch brought home Will Robertson - who had singled earlier in the frame - to put the Canadians ahead 3-2 for their first lead of the night.

McAffer passed the baton to Hagen Danner, who worked around a pair of two-out walks to leave the tying and go-ahead runs on base before Cobi Johnson (S, 2) stranded a lead-off single at first to hang a zero in the ninth and secure the 3-2 win.

Game three of the series is scheduled for tomorrow night. Burlington, ON native Alex Nolan gets the nod for the C's, but Hillsboro has yet to Coverage begins at the top of the hour with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

