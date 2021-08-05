Redband Rally Strikes in 5-2 Indians Win

August 5, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox might have the best record in the High-A West, but they have had a hard time beating Spokane this season. The Indians used another Redband Rally to score four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to upend the AquaSox, 5-2, on 90s Night presented by Cascadia Screen Printing.

--TOP PERFORMERS

Will Ethridge tied a career-high throwing 7.0 innings for the second time in his last three starts. The righty also retired the last 13 batters he faced and didn't allow a hit after the 2nd inning.

Colton Welker hit his second home run in as many nights. He finished the game 2-for-4 and was the only player to tally a multi-hit night.

After entering the game batting .586 on the homestand, Isaac Collins was the hero in the bottom of the eighth, driving in the go-ahead run with a two-run single.

BY THE NUMBERS

After 30.1 innings, Emerson Hancock allowed his first home run of his professional career. Colton Welker blasted a solo shot to right off of the 2020 first rounder in the 4th inning.

Dugan Darnell picked up his sixth save of the season and has not blown a save since his first appearance all the way back on May 30. His six saves rank third in the High-A West.

Spokane is now 6-2 against the first place AquaSox. They held Everett to just three runs the last two nights, a season-low for any two-game stretch this season for the Frogs.

KEY MOMENT

Spokane entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 2-1 and worked just one walk up until that point. Daniel Montano coaxed a leadoff walk, Daniel Cope beat out a bunt single, and Jack Blomgren earned a walk to load the bases. That's when Isaac Collins smacked his two-run single right back up the middle to give Spokane the lead. Ezekiel Tovar added a two-run double for good measure, his first two RBI in an Indians uniform.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their series with the AquaSox on Thursday for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Edward Jones. Join us on this special night as we honor the best fans in Minor League Baseball with giveaways each inning! Come early and enter for a chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. After the game, we invite fans onto the field for Dairy Queen Circle The Bases. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.