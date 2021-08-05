Spokane Scores Four in the Eighth, 'Sox Lose Second Straight

August 5, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







SPOKANE Wash. - The Spokane Indians (39-41) scored four runs in the eighth inning, aiding in the 5-2 victory over the Everett AquaSox (51-28).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Dariel Gomez gave the AquaSox a first-inning lead when he doubled into left field and Joseph Rosa scored all the way from first base, just beating out the relay throw with a close play at the plate. The AquaSox extended the lead to 2-0 when Connor Hoover led off the second inning with his 10th home run of the season and the final AquaSox hit of the night.

Spokane finally got on the board in the fourth inning when Colton Welker homered for the second night in a row, cutting the AquaSox lead down to 2-1. The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the eighth inning when Spokane scored four runs before Everett could record an out. Isaac Collins gave Spokane the lead with a two-RBI single that scored Daniel Montano and Cade Harris. Spokane then scored the final two runs of the night when Ezequiel Tovar hit a line drive into the right-field corner for a two-run double, scoring Jack Blomgren and Collins.

WRAPPING IT UP

The AquaSox received solid pitching performances from starter Emerson Hancock and reliever Nate Fisher. This was Hancock's second start since June 25 and looked sharp, going 3.2 innings, allowing two hits, one run, one walk and three strikeouts. The home run from Welker was Hancock's 49th and final pitch of the night.

Fisher came in to relieve Hancock and was outstanding, going 3.1 innings and allowing only one hit on a bunt single and striking out two batters. Fisher retired the final eight hitters that he faced.

Rosa was one-for-four and extended his hitting streak to six games. Gomez is now three-for-eight in the series with two doubles and a home run.

LOOKING AHEAD

Everett and Spokane will play game three of the six-game series on Thursday, August 5. RHP Stephen Kolek (3-0, 3.44 ERA) will get the start for the AquaSox and LHP Julio Eusebio (1-3 10.47 ERA) will start for Spokane. Listen to all the action on KRKO; the pregame show begins at 6:20 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.