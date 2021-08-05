Emeralds Down Dust Devils in Convincing Victory

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (46-34) put together a total team effort on Wednesday night blanking the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils (31-49) in the second game of a six-game series at PK Park.

THE DETAILS:

* Winning Pitcher: Kai-Wei Teng (4-4, 5.18 ERA): 5.0 IP | 4 H | 0 R | 3 BB | 6 K

* Losing Pitcher: Luis Alvarado (3-2, 5.49 ERA): 2.2 IP | 5 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 4 BB | 3 K

* Save: N/A

* HR(s): Eugene: Munguia (7), Roby (11), Quinn (7) | Tri-City: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: While the afternoon was dominated by the news of Giants top prospect Marco Luciano being promoted from Low-A San Jose to High-A Eugene, the evening saw dominance on the diamond from the Emeralds offense and pitching staff combined.

Eugene, one of the best two-out hitting teams in all of High-A, got the scoring started with two outs in the second inning when Ismael Munguia mashed a no-doubter to right field, a two-run bomb for what was his seventh homer of the season to put the Ems up first, 2-0.

One inning later, Sean Roby lunged out at an offering low and away and somehow the Paul Bunyon-esque Roby barreled it up and blasted it 420 feet to left-center for a solo shot, his second homer in as many days, extending Eugene's lead to three.

In the fourth, a fielding error by Tri-City allowed two more Emeralds runs to score and make it 5-0, and it became 6-0 when Franklin Labour followed moments later by yanking a double to left that scored Tyler Fitzgerald.

The Emeralds got their third longball of the evening one batter after Labour's RBI double when Heath Quinn followed Roby's lead by belting his second homer in as many days, an opposite field blast that stretched Eugene's advantage up to 8-0.

That proved to be far more than the Emeralds pitching staff needed as Kai-Wei Teng helped set the tone for what was a dominant pitching performance. Teng tossed five shutout innings for the second consecutive outing, and relievers John Russell and Solomon Bates followed by each firing a pair of scoreless frames to help the Ems pick up their fourth shutout win of the season.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

* Kai-Wei Teng - RHP: Teng picked up right where he left off in his last time out, firing a scoreless 5.0 innings with six strikeouts while allowing four hits and three walks.

* The Bullpen: Wash, rinse, repeat. Just two arms got work out of the 'pen tonight - RHP John Russell and RHP Solomon Bates - and the two combined for 4.0 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while allowing two hits and no walks. Russell's outing was particularly dominant as, after allowing a leadoff double to Kenyon Yovan, Russell struck out the next six Dust Devil batters he faced.

* Sean Roby - 1B: Roby belted his eleventh homer of the season in a night that saw him finish 2-for-4, but the homer truly has to be seen to understand the total context of how impressive it was, lifting a ball low and away and powering it to straight away center field.

