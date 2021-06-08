Ryan Daniels Hired as Texas Stars Goaltender Development Coach

June 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager Scott White announced today that the club has named Ryan Daniels as Goaltender Development Coach of the Texas Stars. Daniels joins Head Coach Neil Graham's staff that includes Assistant Coaches Travis Morin and Max Fortunus, and Video Coach Patrick Dolan.

"We are pleased to have Ryan join our coaching staff," said White. "His strong knowledge of the goaltending position has allowed him to excel at every level since moving into coaching and we look forward to Ryan continuing his success with Texas as a valuable resource and teacher for our young goaltenders."

Daniels, 32, joins the Texas Stars after spending the past three years as the Goaltending Coach for the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Hired in June of 2018, Daniels helped Guelph win the OHL Championship for the 2018-19 season.

Prior to his time in Guelph, Daniels spent three seasons serving in the same capacity for the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL from 2015-18, helping the club win the OHL's Eastern Conference Championship in 2016-17. He previously worked for two seasons with the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) from 2013-15, serving as the team's Assistant General Manager and Goaltending Coach. Daniels helped Toronto win back-to-back OJHL Championships in 2013-14 and 2014-15, as well as the 2013-14 Dudley Hewitt Cup as the Central Canadian Junior A Champion, earning the club a spot in the Royal Bank Cup.

Before moving behind the bench, Daniels played at various levels of Junior and Professional Hockey. In 2012-13, the former goaltender played four ECHL games with the Kalamazoo Wings, earning a 0-2-1 record with a .908 save percentage and 3.34 goals against average, and appeared in one Central Hockey League game with the Missouri Mavericks, posting a .899 SV% and a 4.09 GAA. Daniels also spent four seasons at Wilfrid Laurier University from 2009-13, amassing a 43-50-0 record with a .921 SV% and a 2.96 GAA in 95 regular-season games and a 4-7-0 mark with a .941 SV% and a 2.14 GAA in 11 postseason contests. Prior to his time at University, Daniels spent five seasons in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit and Peterborough Petes, logging an 85-58-14 record with a .902 SV% and a 3.37 GAA in 166 regular-season games and a 1-7-0 record with a .867 SV% and a 3.82 GAA in eight postseasons tilts.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.