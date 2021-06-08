Bridgeport Islanders Announce Six Guaranteed Home Dates

June 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will celebrate their 2021-22 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23rd at Webster Bank Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to get back to a full schedule and play in front of a lively crowd this season," Islanders President of Business Operations Brent Rossi said. "This will be a special season for many different reasons, and it starts with celebrating our home opener in front of a packed house on Oct. 23rd."

"There are additional plans that make it even more exciting to be at Webster Bank Arena this season that we will be announcing at a later date," Rossi said.

Guaranteed Home Dates

Saturday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 9

Saturday, Feb. 26

Saturday, Mar. 19

Opponents for these six games will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 86th season is released. Individual game tickets to each of these contests will also be available at a later date.

Season Ticket Memberships for the inaugural Bridgeport Islanders campaign are on sale now! What's new is a simplified seating chart, added benefits and pricing options that start at just $42 a month. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com to become the newest member of the Islanders family.

