Penguins Re-Sign Félix Robert for 2021-22

June 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Félix Robert to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Robert, an undrafted free agent, is coming off an impressive first season as a pro with the Penguins organization.

The 21-year-old rocketed out of the game with five goals and six points in his first 10 pro games, played with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Robert paced the Nailers in goals when he was called up to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for training camp in January. He proceeded to earn six goals and seven assists and 13 points in 27 games.

Prior to turning pro with the Penguins, Robert suited up for the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League where he played alongside the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2018 first-round draft pick, Samuel Poulin.

In 219 career QMJHL games, the native of Lambton, Québec produced 81 goals and 136 assists for 216 points. He also tacked on 14 points (5G-9A) in 21 playoff games.

Robert concluded his junior career holding several of Sherbrooke's franchise records, including career power-play goals (29), longest point streak (16 games) and most points in a single season (92, 2019-20). His 216 career points place second in Phoenix history.

