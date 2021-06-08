Eagles to Play Home Opener October 22nd at 100% Capacity

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will open the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season on October 22nd and will do so at the Budweiser Events Center at 100% fan capacity. It will mark the first home game for the Eagles in front of fans since March 11, 2020, when Colorado hosted the Texas Stars in the final game prior to the cancellation of the 2019-20 campaign. The opponent for the upcoming home opener is still yet to be announced.

"We could not be more excited to open the doors to a capacity crowd of Eagles fans and we are eagerly making preparations for the first of many full buildings at the Budweiser Events Center," said Eagles president and alternate governor Brian Petrovek. "We truly appreciate the partnership with both the leadership at the BEC, as well as with Larimer County. Most importantly, we cannot thank our great fans and corporate partners enough for their patience and unwavering support of our team. Welcoming in over 5,000 fans on opening night will be a celebration of reuniting our players, coaches and staff with best fans in the AHL."

Tickets for the home opener will go on sale later this summer when fans get their first look at the complete 2021-22 regular season schedule. Fans can guarantee their seats to the opener by placing a deposit on season tickets, which are on sale now at ColoradoEagles.com. This upcoming campaign will mark the 19th season of Colorado Eagles hockey and the fourth season as members of the American Hockey League.

"The Colorado Eagles truly have some of the most loyal fans in hockey, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them back to the Budweiser Events Center at full capacity this fall," said Keller Taylor, district general manager for Spectra venue management at the Budweiser Events Center. "We've taken this time away to improve important elements of the guest experience, including several new touchless enhancements, and the BEC is now GBAC Star Accredited which certifies our prevention, response, and recovery practices to ensure the safety of anyone who visits the arena."

"Sports fans everywhere are looking forward to cheering on their teams, and COVID-19 vaccination is making it possible to fill the stands once again," said Larimer County public health director Tom Gonzales. "It's the best tool we have to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases and getting vaccinated is another great way to show support for the players in the rink. I'm urging everyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet to make a plan to get their shots before the season opener."

