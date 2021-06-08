Syracuse Crunch Promote Cooper Gillogly to Director of Ticket Retention & Operations, Hire David Riggs as Director of Ticket Sales

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced the promotion of Cooper Gillogly to Director of Ticket Retention & Operations and the hiring of David Riggs as Director of Ticket Sales.

"We are proud to elevate Cooper to the director level and add David to our front office team," said Chief Operating Officer Jim Sarosy. "Cooper has been a dependable member of the staff since joining the Crunch and will now be instrumental in ensuring smooth operation of our ticketing department, while David comes to the organization with a strong and successful background in ticketing. We are excited to have these two lead our ticket sales efforts and know Crunch fans will enjoy the excellent customer service Cooper and David will provide."

Gillogly, 28, joined the Crunch in 2018 as an Account Executive after working in the athletic fundraising department at the University of Cincinnati and Group Sales and Service at the Cincinnati Museum Center. He most recently held the title of Ticket Services Coordinator & Account Executive.

In his new role, Gillogly will oversee all operational aspects of the ticket sales department, including managing Archtics and Account Manager. He will manage and maintain ticketing reports and submit analytics to the American Hockey League. In addition to day-to-day ticket management, Gillogly will continue selling ticket packages and single game tickets along with booking groups. He will also maintain relationships with local businesses and organizations through business pack sales and sponsorships, along with youth hockey organizations and school districts.

A native of Thornville, Ohio, Gillogly graduated from Xavier University in 2015 with a degree in Sport Management and minor in Business. He received his Master's in Sport Administration from Ohio University in 2018.

Riggs, 35, joins the Crunch after spending three years as the Director of Ticket Operations & Assistant Director for Marketing for Colgate University. He previously was the Assistant AD for Ticket Sales & Operations at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley from 2015 to 2017 and Corporate Sponsorship & Ticket Operations Manager at University of Texas Pan American from 2013 to 2015.

In his role as Director of Ticket Sales, Riggs will be responsible for managing the daily operation of the ticket sales staff. He will oversee all sales and service campaigns while coordinating sales meetings, trainings and one-on-ones with members of the department. Riggs will also lead development of ticket marketing, promotions, pricing, sales and renewal strategies. He will additionally sell season tickets, partial and flex packages, group tickets and specialty ticket plans.

A native of Westfield, New Jersey, Riggs graduated from Boston University in 2008 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

