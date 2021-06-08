Syracuse Crunch to Hold 2021-22 Home Opener October 23

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2021-22 season beginning with the team's 28th Home Opener presented by Upstate University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Oct. 23 game will feature a special opening ceremony when the Crunch welcome fans back to the Upstate Medical University Arena for the first time since February 2020.

Below is a complete list of the six guaranteed home dates:

Saturday, October 23 Friday, November 26 Saturday, January 29 Saturday, February 19 Saturday, March 12 Saturday, March 26

Opponents and start times will be announced when the AHL releases the full regular season schedule at a later date. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

