Russell Returns and Bersani Traded

February 9, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the return of D Connor Russell from South Carolina (ECHL) and the trade of F Hunter Bersani to Macon.

Russell, 26, started the season with the Iowa Heartlanders before signing with the Havoc. He appeared in 14 games for the Havoc before being called up to South Carolina. While in South Carolina, he appeared in 8 games.

In a corresponding move, the Havoc have traded F Hunter Bersani to the Macon Mayhem for future considerations.

