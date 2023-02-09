Opponent Change Announced for 2/10

February 9, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) has been notified today of the Vermilion County Bobcats' intention to cease operations, effective immediately. As such, the league has announced several opponent changes for this weekend.

The Birmingham Bulls will replace Vermilion County as the opponent for the Huntsville Havoc's home game on Friday, February 10.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.