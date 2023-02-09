SPHL Announces Vermilion County Update, Opponent Changes

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) has been notified today of the Vermilion County Bobcats' intention to cease operations, effective immediately. As such, the league has announced several opponent changes for this weekend.

The Birmingham Bulls will replace Vermilion County as the opponent for the Huntsville Havoc's home game on Friday, February 10.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will replace Vermilion County as the opponent for Birmingham's home game on Saturday, February 11.

Finally, after playing there Friday, the Macon Mayhem will remain in Fayetteville for the game on Saturday against the Marksmen.

Additional schedule changes will be announced at a later date.

