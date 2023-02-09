Macon Mayhem Host Pre-Game Concert

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 - BEFORE PUCK DROP AGAINST THE KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS, MACON MAYHEM IS HOSTING two time grammy nominee, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hell Raisers FOR A PRE-GAME CONCERT.

This new Orleans based band is known for it's energy brought to the stage with every performance. There music reaches everyone due to their ties of blues, funk, rock and roll, reggae and pop to all of their performances. Dwayne doesn't confine himself to the stage; he interacts with the crowd, blurring the barrier between performer and audience. Audiences jump to their feet energized by Dwayne's musical innovation, charismatic performance and sheer, raw talent. His ability to capture the imagination, heart and soul of his audience makes Dwayne one of today's most dynamic performers.

As an appreciation for all your support, we are offering all season ticket holders $25 tickets. Each ticket comes with a drink coupon to be redeemed during the concert. when purchasing through ticketmaster.com - use discount code Mayhem to RECEIVE your $25 ticket.

