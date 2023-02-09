Rivermen Frustrated by Bulls 3-1

PELHAM, AL - Peoria's 10-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night as the Rivermen were frustrated by a hot Birmingham goaltender, falling to the Bulls 3-1 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

It was a frustrating first period as the Birmingham Bulls effectively checked Peoria in the neutral and offensive zones while forcing turnovers in the Rivermen end. The result was a mere six shots for Peoria, while the Bulls were rewarded with 10, one of which found the back of the net on a shot from the right-wing corner.

Birmingham didn't waste any time adding to their lead in the early stages of the second period. Two more goals, including one on the power play, put the Bulls up 3-0 and signaled the end of the night for goaltender Eric Levine. Levine was pulled in favor of Jack Berry, and the goaltender change seemed to spark the Rivermen. Peoria was able to draw a penalty and was quick to capitalize. A quick wrist shot by Marcel Godbout from the top of the right-wing circle found the back of the net and ended a five-game scoreless skid for Godbout. More importantly, it got the Rivermen on the board.

Peoria started the third period with over 90 seconds of carry-over power-play time from the second period. But despite some great chances and 25 shots on the net in the third period, they could not find a way to get another goal or two past Austin Lotz. In the end, the Rivermen suffered their first road loss since January 7 in Evansville.

The Rivermen will have a short time to regroup as they travel to Pensacola to take on the Ice Flyers for the first time since the 2022 playoffs.

