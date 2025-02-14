Rush Top Roughnecks

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks fell to the Saskatchewan Rush Friday night at the Saddledome in the first game of a double-header weekend for the Riggers.

Saskatchewan notched the first two goals of the night before Tyler Pace got Calgary on the board with a powerplay marker. The Rush added another before Pace tallied his second of the night, and Dane Dobbie evened the score with another powerplay goal. Austin Shanks added two for Saskatchewan and Tanner Cook answered back with two for Calgary. The Roughnecks defence notched two quick goals from Bennett Smith and Reece Callies, with Curtis Dickson adding his first of the night to give the Roughnecks an 8-6 lead. One more marker from both sides had the Roughnecks still up by two heading into halftime.

A quieter third quarter saw Bennett Smith score his second of the night for Calgary while the visitors added three to even the score heading into the final frame. Six Rush goals in the last quarter saw them pull ahead and maintain the lead, with Calgary adding just three from Dickson, Dobbie, and Jesse King.

Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie were the top performers for Calgary, with Dickson tallying two goals and five assists while Dobbie finished his night with two goals and four assists. Bennett Smith had a successful outing with two goals, an assist, a blocked shot and 3 caused turnovers. Calgary went 3-4 on the powerplay tonight while Saskatchewan went 1-2. Justin Inacio won 19 of 33 faceoffs for Calgary.

The Roughnecks are back on WestJet Field Sunday for a showdown with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for the Pajama Party. Game time is set for 5pm. The party is only just getting started at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and for those looking to join the fun all season long, Roughnecks season tickets and Flex Club passes are available! Head to CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information.

