Game Day Preview - Warriors at Desert Dogs

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between Vancouver and Las Vegas this season.

- The Warriors have a 4-1 all-time record against the Desert Dogs, including an 2-1 record on the road.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is tied for fourth in the NLL in blocked shots (14).

- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (62.0%), minimum 150 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 9.9 goals/game, the third-best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Kevin Crowley

- Crowley is coming off of a five point effort on Feb. 7 vs Calgary, tied for his second-most points in a game this season. The New Wesminster, BC native is third on the Warriors in goals (12), assists (17) and points (29) this season, while ranking second in power play goals (3).

PLAYER TO WATCH - LAS VEGAS

Jack Hannah

- Hannah, now in his third season in the league, has taken a step forward this season, on pace for career-highs in goals, assists, and points. He leads the Desert Dogs in each of those categories (20-23-43), and is coming off of an eight-point night (3-5-8) on Feb. 1 vs Georgia.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush

- Friday, March 7 at San Diego Seals

- Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock

WARRIORS AT DESERT DOGS

Vancouver Las Vegas

10.2 GF/Game 10.9

9.9 GA/Game 14.4

50.0 Shots/Game 50.0

14.8 PIM/Game 14.9

WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- ESPN+

