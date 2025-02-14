Offence Explodes in Second Half as Rush Hammer Roughnecks
February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Calgary, AB - Despite trailing at the half, the Saskatchewan Rush pulled off a 16-13 win against the Calgary Roughnecks on Friday night in the Saddledome.
Down 9-7 at the half, Robert Church pitched a second half hat trick and Ryan Keenan added seven points as the Rush dominated the 3rd and 4th quarters. Austin Shanks had two goals and five assists in the road win, giving the Rush a 7-2 record this season.
The Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field tomorrow when the Rochester Knighthawks come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start.
