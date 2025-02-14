Game Preview - Halifax vs Philadelphia

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds will be looking for a third consecutive victory when they welcome the Philadelphia Wings to Scotiabank Centre on Saturday night to wrap up their season series. Opening face-off is at 7:00 p.m. AT.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

Transition, transition, transition. That has been what the Thunderbirds have excelled at over their last two victories.

13 of the Thunderbirds' goals have come through transition or unsettled offensive opportunities over that span. Most of that production has come from transition ace Ryan Terefenko (9G, 10A).

Over his last two games, Terefenko has posted six goals and 11 points. In his last game, he set a career-high with six points while scoring his second consecutive hat trick to go along with 10 loose balls and five caused turnovers.

Graeme Hossack also set new career-highs with 18 loose balls and six caused turnovers against the Wings. Jake Withers had a classic performance, posting a goal and three points while scooping 20 loose balls and going 25 of 28 from the stripe.

The Thunderbirds are using their wheels on the back end and finding forwards streaking off the bench effectively to create high-danger opportunities.

Look for top scorers Randy Staats (11G, 38A) and Clarke Petterson (12G, 27A) to have solid outings in The Nest in the second half of this home-and-home.

Warren Hill earned his second victory of the campaign with a 37-save performance against the Wings last weekend. The Halifax starter has been steady over the past month, holding an 11.60 goals-against average and a .766 save percentage.

Scouting the Wings

The two top scorers in the league were able to pitch in to help their team last weekend. Mitch Jones (23G, 50A) had nine points, putting him in on all but one of the Wings' goals for the game. Joe Resetarits (25G, 49A), the league's top point-getter, finished with six points of his own.

First-overall pick Brennan O'Neill (16G, 19A) also continued his solid campaign, posting a goal and three assists. Michael Sowers had a solid showing in his NLL debut last weekend, scoring a pair of goals and an assist.

The American righty showcases his speed and playmaking ability every time he touches the ball, making him a focal point for opposing defences.

Holden Cattoni (20G, 35A), Blaze Riorden (13G, 11A), and Phil Caputo (12G, 7A) have also all been good scoring options for Philadelphia this season.

The Thunderbirds peppered wings starter Nick Damude, but he came up with 48 saves while being saddled with the loss. Damude sits with a 12.99 GAA and a .774 save percentage to this point in the season.

Milestone Watch

Graeme Hossack needs two loose balls to reach 1,100 for his career

Jake Withers needs 12 loose balls to reach 1,300 for his career

Randy Staats needs five points to reach 600 for his career

Thomas Hoggarth needs six assists to reach 100 for his career

Cody Jamieson needs three goals to reach 350 for his career

Cody Jamieson needs 29 points to become the 17th player in NLL history to reach 1,000 career points

Broadcast Info

Fans can catch all the action on CTV2 locally, as well as TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada. Thunderbirds fans in the United States will be able to catch all the action on ESPN+.

