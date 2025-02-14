Las Vegas Desert Dogs Fall to Vancouver 12 - 8

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2-7) kicked off their back-to-back with a Valentine's Day matchup against the Vancouver Warriors (5-5). The Desert Dogs started strong but lost the lead and never regained it, falling to a 12-8 defeat. Goalie Landon Kells got the start over Justin Geddie for Las Vegas, marking his first appearance since the Jan. 11 game against Saskatchewan.

The Desert Dogs went on the power play early in the first quarter. On the man advantage, Jack Hannah intercepted a breakout pass from the Warriors and found Kyle Killen wide open in front of the net, who then stuffed in a goal. Las Vegas doubled down shortly after, adding another tally to the scoresheet with Jack Hannah's 21st goal of the season. Vancouver battled back, scoring on a delayed penalty, but the Desert Dogs ended the first quarter up 2-1.

The Warriors took control in the second, opening the quarter with four unanswered goals, including a shorthanded tally. The Desert Dogs were held scoreless in the frame and entered the locker room trailing 5-2.

Vancouver slipped another shot past Kells to extend their scoring streak, but it was halted by Jackson Webster's first goal of the night, which came on the power play. Momentum continued shifting in Vegas' favor as Casey Jackson beat the Warriors' goalie five-hole, and Jonathan Donville capitalized on a fortunate bounce to cut the deficit to one. However, the Warriors responded, ending Vegas' three-goal run with a seeing-eye shot from the top of the zone. They added another tally before the period ended, taking an 8-5 lead into the third.

King found the back of the net for the second time in the game, but Vancouver responded with three quick goals early in the quarter. Rookie Adam Poitras attempted to spark a comeback with a power-play goal, cutting into the deficit. However, it wasn't enough, as the Desert Dogs fell to a 12-8 loss.

The Desert Dogs hit the road and will play again on Sunday, Feb. 16 against the Calgary Roughnecks at 4 p.m. PST.

LVDD TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Hannah - 6 points (1G, 5A)

Johnathan Donville - 3 points (1G, 2A)

Adam Poitras - 3 points (1G, 2A)

Jackson Webster - 3 points (1G, 2A)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.