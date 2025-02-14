Player Transactions

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Matt Sykes on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Connor Kirst on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Josh Jackson from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Josh Jackson to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Tommy Burke and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Ryan Benesch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jake Govett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Tyden Redlick from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyden Redlick to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville and Phil Mazzuca on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Zack Kearney and Jake Darlison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

