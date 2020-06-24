Rush Receive ECHL League Award for Group Department of the Year

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, are excited to share that the team won the ECHL Award for Group Department of the Year (Growth Year Over Year). The awards were announced earlier today during the 2020 ECHL Awards Show on the League's Facebook Page.

The Group Department of the Year (Growth Year Over Year) is the first-ever ECHL League Award that the Rush have received since joining the league in 2014.

From the 2018-19 season to 2019-20, the Rush saw tremendous year over year growth in group sales. Last season, the Rush sold 18,252 group tickets in the season-shortened 30-game home slate, more than double the previous year's total of 7,146. Additionally, the team dramatically increased their revenue in group sales, improving 197% from their 2018-19 total. By reaching an increase of greater than 10% growth, the Rush were also named in the Commissioner's Circle for Group Sales Year Over Year Growth.

In addition to receiving the Group Department of the Year Award, the organization finished as a finalist in five other categories. The team was a finalist for Community Service Team of the Year, and Marketing Team of the Year. Additionally, President Todd Mackin finished as a finalist for Executive of the Year, Director of Sales Eric Moller was a finalist for Sales Professional of the Year, and Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster Mark Binetti was a finalist for PR/Broadcaster of the Year.

