Mavericks President & GM Brent Thiessen Elected ECHL Chairman of the Board

June 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





Princeton, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen Brent Thiessen was elected to serve as ECHL Chairman of the Board of Governors the league announced Wednesday afternoon. He replaces Cincinnati Cyclones' Owner/President/CFO Ray Harris, who served in the role since the 2015-16 season.

"It's an honor to be named Chairman of the Board by my peers," Thiessen said, "I want to thank Ray Harris for his past 5 years of service in the role. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to assist and have a hand in making the ECHL the strongest league it can be."

Thiessen has been with the Mavericks since their inception in 2009-10, and oversees the day-to-day operations of the front office and hockey operations departments. Following the 2016-17 season, he received the ECHLâExecutive of the Year award.

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The only way to reserve tickets to the Mavs home opener is with season tickets. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

