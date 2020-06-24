Grizzlies Sign Beaulieu for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Austin Beaulieu for the 2020-21 season.

Beaulieu was originally signed by the Grizzlies on March 4th, 2020 and made his professional debut on March 6th at Rapid City. He played in 2 games before the season was cancelled on March 14th.

Austin played at the University of Alabama-Huntsville for four season from 2017-2020, where he scored 15 goals and 24 assists. Prior to his college days, Beaulieu played in the NAHL with the Wichita Falls Wildcats, where he had 39 goals and 65 assists in two seasons.

