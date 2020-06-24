IceMen's Nicholas Named ECHL Sales Professional of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that Director of Group Sales Luke Nicholas is the recipient of the ECHL Sales Professional of the Year Award. In addition, the Icemen were finalists for three additional award categories.

Nicholas receives the award for excellence in sales and quality service. Last summer, the Sanford, FL native was a finalist for the ECHL Ticket Executive of the Year Award. Nicholas joined the Icemen prior to the team's Inaugural season in 2017-18.

The Icemen and two other staff members were also recognized as finalists in the following award categories:

Executive of the Year

President Bob Ohrablo

Rookie Sales Executive of the Year

Account Executive Hayden Kestle

ECHL Group Sales Department of the Year

Today's announcement took place during the 2019-20 ECHL Team Awards Presentation live on the ECHL Facebook page Wednesday Afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Icemen were recognized as Jacksonville's Best Sports Team in the JaxBest awards which recognizes the best places, businesses and activities that Jacksonville has to offer.

The Icemen and the City of Jacksonville will host the 2021 Warrior/ ECHL All-Star Classic on January 18, 2021 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Season ticket memberships (full & partial season plans) for the Icemen's All-Star Season which include tickets to the All-Star Classic are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

