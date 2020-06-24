Matt Salhany Returns for Third Season with Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that they have signed forward Matt Salhany to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Salhany, 27, had a career year with Adirondack last season, netting 51 points in 62 games (26 goals, 25 assists). 2020-21 will be the Warwick, RI native's fourth season in the ECHL, and his third with the Thunder.

"I am both grateful and excited for the opportunity to return to the Thunder for my third year. I'm confident with Alex [Loh], our core group of players, and the addition of newcomers, that we can get the organization back to the top echelon of the league. I'm looking forward to returning to Glens Falls and to get the CIA rocking again. Can wait to see you Thunder faithful!"

Prior to turning pro in 2017, Salhany attended the University of Alabama-Huntsville where he put up 43 points in 137 games during his four-year college career. Salhany also served as captain during his senior season.

