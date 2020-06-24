K-Wings Take Home Two League Awards

June 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, won two front office awards during the ECHL's virtual awards show Wednesday on Facebook.

The K-Wings received the Marketing Department of the Year award, as well as the Ticket Department of the Year for Year-over-Year Growth.

Kalamazoo's marketing team was recognized for the "Year of the Fan" campaign that put the spotlight on fans throughout the season and prioritized social media and digital marketing initiatives. The K-Wings' resulting walk-up ticket revenue in 2019-20 went up 26% from the previous season. Additionally, Kalamazoo's Instagram page grew by 25.7% followers, which was the largest growth in the league.

The K-Wings also grew their total ticket revenue by 21 percent versus the same number of games played in 2018-19. Kalamazoo was the only team in the league that saw a year-over-year increase in every individual ticket category, including full season tickets, partial season tickets, group tickets and individual game tickets.

As previously announced leading up to the awards presentation, the K-Wings were also nominated as finalists for five other awards. Those included Best Theme Night, for the team's Guinness World Record lightsaber battle from Star Wars Night last November 2, and Most Creative Ticket Package for the Stanley from "The Office" VIP meet and greet event.

Toni Lentini-Daniels was a finalist for ECHL Executive of the Year, and Fletcher Meyers was nominated for Sales Rookie of the Year. Kalamazoo was also one of five finalists for the Rising Star Award of Excellence, given to the ECHL team who showed the most year-over-year growth in total revenue, including ticket and corporate sales, food and beverage, merchandise and attendance.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.