Rush Acquire Alex Aleardi from Allen for Stephen Baylis

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Alex Aleardi has been acquired from the Allen Americans for the rights to Stephen Baylis, and has subsequently signed a contract for the 2022-23 season.

"I'm ecstatic," Aleardi said. "I talked to a few players I trust and have heard nothing but great things about the city and the organization from top to bottom. I can't wait to get there and get the season going."

Aleardi joins the Rush for what will be his 10th professional season. He spent the 2021-22 season with the Florida Everblades and recorded 31 goals and 28 assists over 61 regular season games. Aleardi put up an additional eight goals and four assists over 20 games during the Everblades run to the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship.

"With Alex, we are adding a veteran with huge experience as well as a champion mindset," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He was huge in helping Florida capture the Kelly Cup this past season and we are very fortunate to have landed Alex here in Rapid City. We are excited for him and his wife to relocate and join us in the Black Hills."

A 30-year-old native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Aleardi has appeared in 100 ECHL games and 92 AHL games in his career. During his time in the ECHL, he has averaged over a point per game. Prior to signing with the Everblades last summer, he had spent the six previous seasons playing overseas in Sweden, Austria and France. Aleardi was acquired by Allen from Florida in a trade on August 9.

Baylis played 49 games for Rapid City in the 2021-22 season and recorded 22 goals and 22 assists. He also skated in 12 games in the AHL for the Tucson Roadrunners, where he had one assist. Over 92 games for the Rush across two seasons, he had 29 goals and 31 assists.

"When you make a big change you have to give something to get and Baylis was that player," Burt said. "He was a big part of our run last season and we wish him continued success in his career."

