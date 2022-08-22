Jasmine Honey Named New Thunder Athletic Trainer

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have hired Jasmine Honey as its' new Athletic Trainer and Strength and Conditioning Coach.

"Please join us in welcoming Jasmine to the Thunder hockey operations staff," stated Jeff Mead, Adirondack Thunder President. "Jasmine is the final piece of our revamped hockey operations staff, joining Head Coach Peter MacArthur, Assistant Coach Mike Bergin, and Equipment Manager Alex Mann."

Jasmine Honey, MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS joins the Thunder staff as the Head Athletic Trainer for the 22-23 season. The Great Pond, ME native comes to Glens Falls after serving as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL. She boasts 13 years of athletic training experience, with 6 of those years spent working with the competitive Division III men's ice hockey team at the University of New England. Prior to her time at UNE, she served as Assistant Athletic Director and Assistant Athletic Trainer at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina.

Honey earned her Bachelor's in Athletic Training from Bridgewater College in Virginia and her Master's in Health & Human Performance from Northwestern State University in Louisiana. In addition to her degrees, she is also a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist and holds certifications in specialized manual therapies and movement assessment.

"I am excited to join the Thunder staff and the New Jersey Devils organization. I look forward to working with Coach MacArthur and the rest of the staff to build a winning team and make a run for the Kelly Cup," said Honey.

