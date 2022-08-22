Mavericks Name Justin Sturtz Head Equipment Manager

August 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks today named Justin Sturtz as the team's Head Equipment Manager. Sturtz comes to Kansas City after spending the 2021-22 season in the same position with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

"The Mavericks are excited to announce the hiring of Justin Sturtz," said Head Coach/GM Tad O'Had. "He will be a great addition to our staff. Sturtz has a wealth of knowledge and comes highly regarded. He embodies what we are looking for as an excellent member of our community and team staff. Sturtz has an excellent knowledge of the game and takes incredible care of the players and their equipment needs. He has performed well at all levels and we are lucky to have him joining us. We welcome Justin and his family to Mavs Country."

Prior to his time in Seattle, Sturtz was a member of the Iowa Wild's equipment staff for three seasons (2018-21). Sturtz was with the Wild as Iowa won its first-ever playoff series.

Sturtz began his career by spending four seasons (2013-17) with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL, where Des Moines' points total improved each year during Sturtz' time with the Buccaneers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.