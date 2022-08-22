Nailers & Komets Renew Rivalry with Two Preseason Tilts

Wheeling Nailers face off with the Fort Wayne Komets

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their schedule for the 2022 preseason. Wheeling will play a two-game home-and-home series against the Fort Wayne Komets. The Nailers will play their home game on Friday, October 14th at 7:10, then the Komets will play their home game on Sunday, October 16th at 3:00.

Wheeling and Fort Wayne are entering their 11th season as ECHL opponents, and the rivalry has grown tremendously throughout the first ten years. The frequency of the games reached a new level in 2020-21, when the Nailers and Komets clashed a remarkable 20 times, and that season culminated with Fort Wayne capturing its first Kelly Cup. The Nailers got their chance to celebrate success in 2021-22, when they won their first playoff series since 2016 by defeating the Komets in game seven of the opening round.

The two historic teams who have combined to play 100 professional seasons have matched up 68 times during regular season play, once in the playoffs, and twice in preseason sets. The 2022-23 regular season series between Wheeling and Fort Wayne will feature 11 head-to-head battles, with seven at WesBanco Arena and four at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The first of those games will be in Wheeling on November 12th, then the Nailers will make their first regular season visit to Fort Wayne on December 2nd.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin their 31st season on Saturday, October 22nd, when they host the Toledo Walleye at 7:10. Season memberships, Big 6 ticket plans, and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

