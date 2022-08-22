Fan Favorite Mike McKee Returns to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the return of star defenseman Mike McKee for the 2022-23 season.

McKee, 28, heads into his sixth season as a member of the Oilers, setting career highs in goals (4), assists (22) and points (26) in his fifth Oilers' campaign.

"Not only is Mike a fan favorite, he is also loved by his teammates," said head coach Rob Murray of Tulsa's second-longest serving player. "His ability to show up every night and play with the physicality he does is amazing. Going into his sixth year as an Oiler, he has made great strides in his game. He has become a premier shutdown defenseman now, and we are fortunate to have him anchoring our defensive corps."

Players who have appeared in 260 or more professional games (NHL, AHL, ECHL and top European Leagues) are considered veterans the season after they reach the milestone, making McKee one of Tulsa's four allotted veterans according to the ECHL roster rules. In 299 ECHL games, McKee has racked up 79 points (16G, 63A), with all but four games and one point coming with the Oilers. McKee also has 667 PIM to his credit, leading the Oilers in three-separate seasons.

The 140th selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (Detroit) has also dressed 10 times in the AHL between Tucson and San Diego, earning AHL call-ups in back-to-back seasons.

The Newmarket, ON native elected to play in the NCAA, contributing 13 points (6G, 7A) in 101 games as a forward and defenseman for Western Michigan University. McKee was a two-time alternate captain with the Broncos during his four-year collegiate career.

The 6'5, 240 lbs. defenseman honed his craft in the USHL, registering 40 points (5G, 35A) in 101 games with the Lincoln Stars. The left-handed veteran led the USHL in PIM with 237 in 2011-12, also receiving an invitation to the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Selection Game.

With this update, the Oilers announced roster now includes: Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop, Alex Pommerville, Alex Kromm, Eddie Matsushima, Zane Schartz (PTO), Tyler Poulsen, Chris Perna and Mike McKee.

