Americans and Rush Complete Trade Swapping Forwards

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced a trade today with the Rapid City Rush, exchanging top forwards.

The Americans acquired forward Stephen Baylis, who was one of six Rapid City forwards with 20 plus goals last season. Baylis had 44 points in 49 games for Rapid City in 2021-2022. He was tied for third on the team in goals scored.

"Allen is a rink I've enjoyed playing in the past couple seasons," said Baylis. "It's very inviting for a Canadian player to hear his national anthem played each game. It's a tough rink to play in with a loud crowd, who are always involved in the game. I'm very excited to join the team this season and go for a run"

The Ottawa, Ontario native played the last two seasons in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He has played in 14 American Hockey League games, including 12 last year with Tucson.

The former Bowling Green University forward turned 28-years old on August 1st.

The Americans sent forward Alex Aleardi to Rapid City in exchange for Baylis. Aleardi was acquired earlier this month from Florida. He never played a game in the red sweater.

The Americans open their 14th training camp in October. The season opener is on October 21st in Tulsa. The home opener is on October 29th against Wichita.

