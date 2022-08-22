Carter Allen Returns to Stingrays Blue Line

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Carter Allen for the 2022-23 season.

"Carter earned everything he got last season," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He has a tremendous work ethic and is loved by every single one of his teammates. He was brought in on a tryout basis and played so well that he earned himself a contract."

Allen, 25, signed a PTO with the Stingrays on October 18, 2021, after beginning the 2021-22 season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the SPHL. The 6-foot, 205-pound defenseman turned his tryout into an ECHL contract and suited up for 62 games last season with South Carolina, the most among all Stingrays defensemen. Allen assisted on 10 goals during his rookie campaign last season.

"Getting to work with Coach Kotyk has been awesome," said Allen. "He helped me a lot last season by spending time after practice, working on different skills, and showing me things I needed to do in order to improve my game. The positivity that the coaching staff brought to the rink every day made a massive change to the culture of our team at the end of the season. That's not something that will go away heading into this year."

Prior to turning pro, the native of London, ON played three years of college hockey at SUNY-Oswego from 2017-20, tallying 22 points on four goals and 18 assists in 81 games.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

