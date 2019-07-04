Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #82 Rumble Ponies (5-12) vs. Akron RubberDucks (6-10) - 6:35PM

July 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(5-12, 40-41), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

AKRON RUBBERDUCKS

(6-10, 40-45), T-5th Western Division

(Cleveland Indians)

Thursday July 4, 2019 - 6:35 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Mickey Jannis (4-1, 2.68 ERA) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (5-0, 3.08 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies begin a four-game series at home against the Akron RubberDucks. The Ponies return to NYSEG Stadium after an eight-game road trip and are looking to end a five-game skid.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to Erie 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night on a Derek Hill a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th. Hill also gave the SeaWolves the walk-off win Tuesday night with an RBI single in the 10th. Luis Carpio, Andres Gimenez and Braxton Lee each recorded two hits for the Rumble Ponies.

WALK-OFF WOES: In the last five games, the Rumble Ponies have suffered four walk-off losses. Erie won all three games in the series in the their last at-bat. The other walk-off loss came at Altoona on Saturday. The Ponies are now 3-5 in walk-offs and fall to 6-4 in extra innings.

SEASON SERIES: The Rumble Ponies are 4-2 against Akron this season. The Ponies took two out of three in both of their previous series against the RubberDucks.

JANNIS EYES FRANCHISE WIN RECORD: RHP Mickey Jannis is going for his 26th win in a Rumble Ponies uniform. He is tied with Tyler Pill ('13-'17) for the lead right now. Jannis already has the Ponies record for most starts (78, including tonight), innings pitched (452.1) and strikeouts (324).

BARNES CATCHES FIRE: Barrett Barnes is riding a seven-game hitting streak, which matches his longest of 2019. During this stretch, he is hitting .308 (8-26) with seven RBI and three homers. Barnes sits fifth in the EL in OBP (.377) and OPS (.836).

PONIES RETURN HOME: The Rumble Ponies return to NYSEG Stadium, where they have a 12-23 record. The Ponies just completed an eight-game road trip, where they went 2-6. Binghamton still holds the best road record in the EL at 28-18.

MAZEIKA VS. AKRON: Patrick Mazeika is hitting .421 with two RBI and a pair of doubles in five games against the RubberDucks this year.

FIVE PONIES HEADING TO ASG: Five members of the Rumble Ponies have been selected to this year's Eastern League all-star game. They are RHP Harol Gonzalez, second basemen Sam Haggerty, outfielder Braxton Lee, catcher/first basemen Patrick Mazeika, and RHP Adonis Uceta. Binghamton is tied for the second-most all-stars behind Richmond's six selections. The all-star game will be played July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.

COMING UP: The Ponies continue this four-game series against Akron Friday night at 7:05PM at NYSEG Stadium. Following this series, the Ponies will be off for the All-Star Game and return to action on July 11 at Portland.

Eastern League Stories from July 4, 2019

