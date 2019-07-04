Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

July 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (13-2, 1ST WEST, -- GB 2nd Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (9-6, 3RD WEST, 4.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP ALEX FAEDO (5-5, 3.36 ERA) VS. LHP SEAN BRADY (3-5, 3.88 ERA)

THURSDAY, JULY 4 * 7:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #82 * ROAD GAME #39 * NIGHT GAME #59

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves get set for their fifth series of the season against the Altoona Curve at PNG Field. Erie is coming off of a 6-1 homestand, including a three-game sweep against Binghamton which featured a walk-off in each contest. Alex Faedo goes in the series opener for Erie and is making his 16th start of the season. In his last start on June 29 versus Harrisburg, Faedo earned the win by throwing five innings and allowing two earned runs on five hits. In four June starts, the right-hander logged a 2-1 record and 2.29 ERA (19.2 IP / 5 ER). Sean Brady takes the mound for Altoona and is coming off of a no-decision on June 29 versus Binghamton. In six innings, the left-hander surrendered two earned runs on four hits while striking out five. Brady has made four consecutive quality starts. The 25-year old signed with Pittsburgh after being released by Cleveland in May.

Fri., July 5 at Altoona 7:00 p.m. RHP Tim Adleman (2-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Waddell (0-1, 2.77 ERA)

Sat., July 6 at Altoona 6:00 p.m. RHP Anthony Castro (3-1, 3.97 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Bolton 0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Sun., July 7 at Altoona 2:00 p.m. TBD vs. LHP Domingo Robles (2-1, 4.13 ERA)

Thu., July 11 vs. Altoona 7:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize (currently on IL) is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Last night was Erie's sixth walk-off win of the season and third in as many days

- Wednesday's 4-3 victory was Erie's eighth straight win in games decided by one run. Began the year 7-16 in such contests

- The last time Erie entered the month of July with an overall record above .500 was 2013 (41-39)

- By winning percentage, Erie had the fifth-best month of June in franchise history (16-11, .593)

- Today is the 13th of 23 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Altoona (11 at UPMC Park - April 4-10, June 3 - 5, July 11-14 ... 12 at PNG Field - April 29 - May 1, May 10 - 12, July 4 - 7, July 22- 24)

- The SeaWolves +51 run differential is first in the EL (+29 in second half) and the Curve's +5 is tied for ninth

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .250 batting average while Altoona is second at .245

- Altoona is seventh in the EL with 330 runs scored and Erie is fifth with 338

- Erie has struck out 645 times (fewest in the EL) while Altoona has gone down on strikes 692 times (seventh)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is third in team ERA (3.28) while the Curve staff ranks ninth (3.67)

- Erie relievers have a 3.54 ERA (10th in the EL) and Altoona has a 3.30 ERA (7th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.982 fielding percentage) while Altoona's defense is first (.985)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-9 at UPMC Park

