Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Bowie

July 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (5-9, 47-36) vs. Bowie Baysox (11-4, 41-42)

RH Tyler Mapes (3-4, 4.74) vs. LH Bruce Zimmerman (3-2, 2.75)

Game 85, 2nd Half Game 15 - Thursday, July 4 @ 6:35 p.m. - Prince George's Stadium

Senators Starting Lineup:

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Dante Bichette, Jr., 1B

Chuck Taylor, DH

Spencer Kieboom, C

Tyler Goeddel, RF

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Hunter Jones, LF

Tyler Mapes, P

LAST GAME

After tallying 21 runs in the first two games of the series, the Senators fell 3-1 to Richmond in the series finale Wednesday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and twice had opportunities to score with a runner at third base with one out but failed to do so. The Sens missed an opportunity for their first sweep since May 28-30 against New Hampshire.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators play the Bowie Baysox in game one of a four-game series at Prince George's Stadium. The Senators are 7-4 against the Baysox this season. The teams meet again after the all-star break in Bowie.

Friday night Aaron Barrett became the Senators all-time save leader with 41. He broke the tie he had with longtime Senator Zech Zinicola.

The Sens are in a long ball drought. They've hit an HR in just 15 of their past 38 games and are 11-4 in the games they've homered. They've homered in five of their past 17 games.

The Sens scored 10 or more runs in back-to-back games against Richmond Monday and Tuesday for the first time since 4/7 & 4/8, 2016.

BOWIE

They're 41-42 overall and 11-4 in the second half, 2.0 games behind Erie.

In July Bowie is 2-1, hitting .225 with 9 HRs and 13 Runs and a 2.77 ERA. In June Bowie was 20-7, batted .263 with 22 HRs and 127 Runs. They had a 2.88 ERA on the mound.

Richmond has nine MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

SCHEDULING

The Sens are in a stretch of games that sees them playing 28 of 35 games against A.L. opponents. It's the longest such stretch this season.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half. The Sens home opponents are Richmond (2x), Altoona (2x), Portland, Hartford and Erie.

MONTHLY PROGRESS

July 2-1, .242 2HR 22RS and a 2.33 ERA. June 11-16, .243 12HR 97RS and a 3.21 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

SENATORS 2019 ALL-STARS

LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera, INF Ian Sagdal, OF Rhett Wiseman and RHP Aaron Barrett were all named to the Western Division All-Star team. Braymer has been replaced on the roster. The game is July 10 in Richmond.

ROSTER INFORMATION

Harrisburg has used 44 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. Of the 25 active players, there are 16 that were originally drafted or signed by the Nats, 9 AA rookies, 6 players with big league experience and 20 that were in the Nats organization last year.

LATEST TRANSACTION(S)

7/3 - INF Adrian Sanchez recalled by the Washington Nationals.

7/1 - OF Michael Taylor optioned to Harrisburg from Washington. RHP Andrew Lee assigned to Harrisburg from Potomac. INF Austin Davidson placed on the Injured List.

