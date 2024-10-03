RSL Draws Minnesota 0-0 at Home

October 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (14-7-11, 53 Pts, t-3rd West) drew 0-0 at home against Minnesota United before a raucous midweek crowd of 19,346. History was made early in the night as DF Justen Glad, upon playing the first 16 minutes of his full 90 on the night's clean sheet, moved into third on the 20-year-old franchise's all-time minutes played leaderboard - the homegrown All-Star centerback now trailing only RSL / MLS legends Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni and GK Zac MacMath following 0-0 draw with Minnesota on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024

Coming out for the first 45 under the lights at America First Field, Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's squads arrived determined to improve its standing with a berth into the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs already secured. Defense was king early in the affair, neither side able to register a shot on goal until a curling Chicho Arango laser at the 18' mark nearly broke the tie. Arango, just one goal shy of breaking the Real Salt Lake single-season scoring record (Álvaro Saborio, 17) nearly put his name in the history books once again in the 30th as he cleverly combined with Dominik Marczuk on the right wing. Finally, RSL set its collective sights on claiming a late first-half lead when Diogo Gonçalves sent a firecracker on frame from a deep free kick in stoppage time, his strike connecting with the crossbar and deflecting out of play.

At the break, Real's defending stood out as the top four Western Conference side failed to concede a single shot on goal through the first 45 minutes. Thoroughly controlling every aspect of play, Mastroeni's Claret-and-Cobalt led in possession (62.5%-37.5%), shots (7-3), shots on goal (3-0), passes (320-192), pass accuracy (88%-82%), corners (2-0) and expected goals (0.6-0.2). Homegrown All-Star Justen Glad was a mainstay in the action, finishing his early shift with a match-high 52 passes at 94.5% success rate.

Coming out for the second 45, it was a back-and-forth affair marked by an air of physicality, the sides combining for 14 fouls and a late skirmish that saw two players given yellows and defender Brayan Vera shown a red card. Despite chances and the bulk of possession, RSL couldn't break through to score, finishing the night with a 0-0 scoreline for just the third time this season.

Veteran goalkeeper Zac MacMath came alive in the second half to secure his fifth clean sheet of the year, recording three saves and distributing effectively. Traditionally a center back, 6'6'' 2024 RSL signee Philip Quinton was a constant presence in his new-look role as the regular right back in Mastroeni's defense. The Notre Dame graduate won an astounding nine of 10 defensive duels, completed 78 passes at 88% accuracy, led both teams in touches (105), aerial duels (4/4) and clearances (6), and tied for the match-high in tackles (3) while committing zero fouls.

Real Salt Lake next hits the road this Saturday, October 5 for its final away matchup of the year against San Jose Earthquakes, before returning home for the regular season finale against Vancouver Whitecaps on MLS "Decision Day" on Sat., Oct. 19. To access news, schedules, rosters and more, visit www.RSL.com.

NOTES FROM RSL 0 : 0 MIN

Homegrown RSL All-Star Justen Glad, in the 16th minute of his 232nd career MLS start for the Claret-and-Cobalt, passed Javier Morales to move into third place on the all-time franchise minutes played rankings. Legends Nick Rimando and Kyle Beckerman now stand as the only players in RSL history with more minutes for the Club

GK Zac MacMath earns his fifth clean sheet of 2024. The shutout is also his 28th for Real Salt Lake, in 96 career reg. season contests

RSL draws three straight for the second time in 135 games under Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni. The last occurrence was a string of mid-May, 2023, matches against Nashville, Dallas, and tonight's opponent, Minnesota

Captain and MLS Golden Boot contender, Chicho Arango, remains tied with Álvaro Saborio for the all-time single-season franchise goalscoring record at 17 goals. Arango's assist last Saturday was his first appearance on the scoresheet since July 6 at Atlanta United

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Justen Glad; Brayan Vera; Philip Quinton; Andrew Brody (Alexandros Katranis, 61'); Emeka Eneli; Braian Ojeda (Nelson Palacio, 61'); Dominik Marczuk (Anderson Julio, 71); Diogo Gonçalves (Diego Luna, 61'); Matt Crooks (Lachlan Brook, 84'); Chicho Arango ©

Subs not used: Maikel Chang, Gavin Beavers, Javain Brown, Noel Caliskan

Minnesota United (5-2-3): Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall ©; Jefferson Diaz; Carlos Harvey; Joseph Rosales; Robin Lod; Wil Trapp; Joaquin Pereyra (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi, 46'); Hassani Dotson (Franco Fragapane, 65); Kelvin Yeboah; Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Sang Bing Jeong, 73')

Subs not used: Devin Padelford, Miguel Tapias, Anthony Markanich, Samuel Shashoua, Alec Smir, Loic Mesanvi

Stats Summary: RSL / MIN

Shots: 10 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 3 / 4

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

MIN: Jefferson Diaz (Caution - 5')

MIN: Hassani Dotson (Caution - 24')

RSL: Brayan Vera (Caution - 32')

MIN: Kelvin Yeboah (Caution - 34')

MIN: Michael Boxall (Caution - 89')

RSL: Chicho Arango (Caution - 90')

RSL: Brayan Vera (Dismissal - 90+3')

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 3, 2024

RSL Draws Minnesota 0-0 at Home - Utah Royals FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.