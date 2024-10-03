Houston Dash Host Chicago Red Stars at Shell Energy Stadium

October 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the Chicago Red Stars at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, October 4. This is the penultimate home match of the regular season and the team looks to secure three points at home prior to a 10-day road trip along the West Coast.

Houston is looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Orlando Pride last Saturday in Florida. Forward Yuki Nagasato scored in the 54th to cut Orlando's lead. It marked the sixth time in her career that Nagasato has scored in back-to-back matches. The Japanese international scored the game winner against Seattle Reign FC Sept. 21 at Shell Energy Stadium. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell made seven saves in the match and became the fifth player in NWSL history to make 600 saves across all competitions. The Kennesaw, Georgia native also eclipsed the 100 saves in a single season in the match and is the first goalkeeper to make more than 100 saves this campaign.

Houston will be without midfielder Havana Solaun for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Solaun was placed on the season-ending injury list following a successful surgery last week.

