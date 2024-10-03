Kansas City Current, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City Host Third Annual Sideline the Stigma Event at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City (Blue KC), invited 125 high school-aged female athletes to CPKC Stadium for its third annual Sideline the Stigma event Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday's event was centered around the female athlete, with a theme of EmpowerHER, dedicated to empowering resilience, well-being and strong mental health in female athletes.

Students from the Kansas City Public School District, the Kansas City Kansas Public School District, the North Kansas City School District and Saint Teresa's Academy attended Wednesday's event. They were joined by Current midfielder Desiree Scott and defenders Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples and Regan Steigleder.

"We are again excited to partner with the KC Current to raise the level of awareness of mental health support, especially in young female athletes in the Kansas City community," said Christina Lively, Blue KC Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Sideline the Stigma provides an important opportunity to normalize the conversations surrounding mental health, as we continue to team up with the Current on creating a new path for inclusive health and wellness where mental health is as important as physical health."

Wednesday's participants were able to take part in a series of workshops and small group exercises surrounding the internal and external pressures faced by female athletes by providing support, resources and a platform for discussion and empowerment. Current staff members, executives and players facilitated conversations centered around movement, wellness, confidence, performance and presence.

In between workshop sessions, the event featured an exclusive fireside chat with Kansas City Current president Raven Jemison. Wednesday's event marked the first time Sideline the Stigma has primarily centered around female athletes, as well as the first time it had been held at CPKC Stadium.

"I think females in general just have so much pressure on them in society today, I think a lot of the conversations, we try to be strong and try to muddle down our emotions, but I think it's important to really get that emotion out there, have these conversations, be brave and have chats about it," said Scott. "And doing it surrounded by like-minded people I think is important. Having the conversations, having that bravery to battle it and get it out there is super important."

For more information about Blue KC and Current's commitment to mental health and the Sideline the Stigma program, visit kansascitycurrent.com/sidelinethestigma. The page also includes access to Mental Health First Aid© training and other resources.

